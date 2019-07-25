DS Smith Rapak has provided its bag-in-box packaging for Thailand-based detergents and cleaners producer Aritha.

Image: DS Smith Rapak has provided bag-in-box packaging to Thailand’s Aritha. Photo: courtesy of DS Smith.

Aritha has also selected Mustang bag-in-box dispensing tap to provide customers with convenient and easy-to-use dispensing options.

Aritha supplies a range of all-natural cleaning and personal hygiene products to its customers. The company produces its soapberry-derived products near to areas of cultivation in the pristine Himalayan foothills to reduce carbon footprint.

DS Smith business development manager Wimonrat Ukkhayakorn said: “Bag-in-Box is the perfect solution for beauty and cleaning products.

“It responds to end consumers’ desire for greater sustainability, significantly helps brands’ environmental performance, delivers a great customer experience and saves substantial money through reduced warehousing and logistics.”

Compared to traditional HDPE plastic bottles, the bag-in-box packaging delivers a 60% lower carbon footprint and uses 85% less plastic, as well as features 100% recyclable outer box.

Designed to easily integrate into operations, the bag-in-box packaging requires a low Capex and facilitates precise dosing for better portion control.

The exterior box of a bag-in-box solution provides space for high-resolution printing, enabling to improve on-shelf performance of the brand.

Mustang dispensing tap, which is recently launched in the US and Europe, delivers improved ease of use with an ergonomic front push tap that needs minimal effort.

The tap also provides a smooth flow for better user experience, as well as protection against oxidation to make the product stay fresh for longer.

Ukkhayakorn further added: “We are extremely enthusiastic about the potential of Bag-in-Box solutions with Mustang tap to meet end consumer expectations in the beauty and cleaning segment in Asia. People want products that are easy to use and easy on the planet, and with Bag-in-Box they can have both of those.”

DS Smith Rapak provides standard and custom-designed bag-in-box packaging solutions to its customers. The company’s bag-in-box products will help extend shelf life, maximises storage efficiency and provides better barrier protection against light and oxygen.