Long-time Konica Minolta customer druckpartner Druck- und Medienhaus has extended its relationship with its digital printing equipment supplier by investing in Konica Minolta’s flagship B2+ format UV inkjet press, the AccurioJet KM-1.

Image: Konica Minolta’s AccurioJet KM-1 press.

druckpartner is a full-service print provider employing 120 people in Essen, Germany. Since it was founded 40 years ago as a book and offset printer, the company has developed a reputation for opening new markets by embracing technology advances.

In the recent past, this instinct for innovation has seen druckpartner purchase the MGI JETvarnish 3D Evolution print embellishment system from Konica Minolta – a technology that enables printers to add tactile 3D effects to standard printing with the application of a spot UV coating as a top layer. The system in use at druckpartner is a B1 size spot UV varnishing and foiling device, and gives the company the opportunity to add real standout value to a printed piece.

This forward-thinking spirit has now manifested itself in the step into digital inkjet printing with the AccurioJet KM-1, as well as seeing druckpartner adopt Augmented Reality technology with Konica Minolta’s genARate platform, which makes it easy to take printed documents and campaigns to a new level of experience by adding interaction and augmentation with the genARate App.

With the investment in the AccurioJet KM-1, druckpartner immediately applied for and achieved QSD certification without any problems. The QSD (DIN ISO 12647-8) standard validates digital printing against quality and consistency based on Fogra51 and Fogra52.

The AccurioJet KM-1 replaces the current digital printing system as well as transferring jobs from its offset presses. It brings to druckpartner a new level of substrate flexibility in digital while also increasing overall print quality.

The new investment is again a justification of our long-standing partnership. Konica Minolta did not only focus on the technology but also provided expertise that helped us to determine a projected extremely healthy ROI with their advanced calculation tools and professional advice. We fully believe in this proven technology, and we know it will add new dimensions to our business, as we continue to grow. It’s also a great comfort to know that we have a trusted partner in Konica Minolta supporting us on this journey.

Marco Böke, Managing Director, druckpartner

It’s great to work with an organisation like druckpartner that is forever pushing the boundaries. Its approach is an invigorating one for the market, where fresh ideas and new ways of adding value are in constant demand. The AccurioJet KM-1 is a great fit for the company, and we look forward to continuing to assist druckpartner to innovate using Konica Minolta technology for many years to come.

Thorsten Kinnen, Konica Minolta Germany’s Account Manager at druckpartner