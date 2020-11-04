DRPIC will benefit from Univation’s conventional and advanced catalyst technology platforms which include Univation’s ACCLAIM HDPE Technology for the manufacture of high-performance unimodal HDPE resins

DRPIC selects UNIPOL PE Technology for new polyethylene project. (Credit: Willfried Wende from Pixabay)

Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company (DRPIC) has selected Univation Technologies’ UNIPOL PE Process for a 480,000 TPY line to be built at the strategically located DRPIC Petrochemical Complex at Duqm on the Arabian Sea coast of Oman, approximately 600km south of Muscat. DRPIC is a joint venture between OQ S.A.O.C. and Kuwait Petroleum Europe B.V.

DRPIC will benefit from Univation’s conventional and advanced catalyst technology platforms which include Univation’s ACCLAIM HDPE Technology for the manufacture of high-performance unimodal HDPE resins. Univation’s broad product portfolio enables DRPIC with the necessary product flexibility required to satisfy a wide range of specialty as well as large volume applications covering both HDPE and LLDPE markets.

“We are extremely pleased that Duqm Refinery and Petrochemical Industries Company selected Univation’s UNIPOL™ PE Technology in conjunction with the achievement of significant project milestones by the Duqm Petrochemical Project in Oman – even in the midst of a highly challenging global environment,” stated Dr. Steven Stanley, President of Univation Technologies. Dr. Stanley added, “Univation continues to make significant investments in UNIPOL™ PE Technology to keep it at the forefront of the polyethylene industry. Our robust technology pipeline, combined with excellent economies-of-scale, world-class operational performance, and demonstrated product flexibility, make the UNIPOL™ PE Process best-in-class as a licensed PE technology platform. We are excited to work with DPRIC to deliver this full capability during the design, commissioning and start-up phases of this world-scale plant.”

Dr. Salim Al Huthaili, CEO of DRPIC, commented on the new project, “We value the collaborative relationship already established with Univation Technologies on this new project. Furthermore, we look forward to achieving our objective of becoming a significant player in the region by satisfying evolving customer demand in both domestic and key international markets. A key component of DRPIC realizing that strategy will be accessing the flexible production capabilities of our UNIPOL™ PE Process line. We look forward to our continued partnership with Univation’s technical teams as we progress towards a successful start-up and utilization of this new significant supply source to satisfy the growing global demand for polyethylene products.”

Source: Company Press Release