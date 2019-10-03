The SIG’s fully recyclable carton bottle combidome combines the features of a carton pack with the features of a bottle

Image DRINKS³ selected SIG’s combidome carton bottle to launch WATER³. Photo: courtesy of SIG Combibloc Group Ltd.

UK-based start-up brand DRINKS³ has introduced new mineral water in SIG’s new combidome carton bottle, in a bid to lower its carbon footprint.

Packed in SIG’s carton bottle combidome, the new mineral water, named WATER³, is sourced from the valleys of Lower Saxony in Germany, SIG said.

DRINKS³ aims to become the UK’s lowest carbon footprint drinks brand by 2022

SIG Europe marketing head Norman Gierow said: "Working together with DRINKS3, we are proud to launch an innovative water product in a sustainably-driven packaging solution that will make a real difference for both consumers and the planet.

SIG Europe marketing head Norman Gierow said: “Working together with DRINKS3, we are proud to launch an innovative water product in a sustainably-driven packaging solution that will make a real difference for both consumers and the planet.

“Our cooperation with start-up brand DRINKS3 supports our longer terms goals of giving more to society and the environment than we take out, and always acting sustainably and responsibly.”

Primarily made from FSC-certified paperboard, the unique combidome carton bottle is claimed to provide improved CO2 performance compared to other beverage packaging solutions on the market.

DRINKS3 co-founder Ravinder Sandhu said: “At DRINKS3 we know that consumers around the world are seeking more natural and ethically-produced products, which is why we believe in providing products that are good for the mind, body and planet.

“Choosing the carton bottle for our new WATER3, therefore, was a natural choice – offering consumers responsible product packaging that’s innovative within the premium mineral water market.”

By 2022, DRINKS³ aims to become the lowest carbon footprint drinks brand in the UK by using plant-based and responsible materials.

The brand also aims to help consumers reduce the use of single-use plastics by actively encouraging them to choose products with eco-friendly packaging and to recycle them.

In September this year, Australian-influenced hospitality and lifestyle brand Bluestone Lane has introduced its ready-to-drink iced coffee beverage in SIG’s fully recyclable combismile packaging.

Bluestone will offer its Australian Iced Coffee in two SKUs, including oat milk and organic milk.

SIG’s combismile 330ml carton packs are used for the packaging of Bluestone’s caffeinated beverages.