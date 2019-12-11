Driftaway has created new custom packaging after several months of research and trials

Image: Driftaway Coffee’s new compostable packaging. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / Driftaway Coffee.

Online coffee subscription company and roaster Driftaway Coffee has introduced 100% compostable packaging, as part of its sustainable efforts.

The company has also launched carbon-neutral shipping and operations, as well as Coffee Stories as part of signing the Transparency Pledge.

Driftaway roasts coffee at Pulley Collective in Red Hook of Brooklyn, and supplies to home customers across the world.

It has developed new custom packaging after several months of research and trials.

All elements of new packaging are plastic-free and compostable

Driftaway said that it is the first subscription roaster to have all elements of its packaging be plastic-free and compostable.

The new packaging has been designed in such a way that every element of it will go to the commercial compost bin.

The elements include the pouch, label, postcards and other inserts, as well as the mailer. The ploy mailer supplied by the post office is the only element made of plastic.

Driftaway Coffee co-founder Suyog Mody said: “We spend a lot of time considering each element in the packaging, and making every element compostable. If one of the elements was not, then it would end up in landfill, and we did not want that.”

With a footprint of 71 metric tons between first and third quarters in this year, Driftaway is said to offset their emissions by contributing to the preservation of Alto Mayo forest in Peru.

Driftaway Coffee co-founder Anu Menon said: “It’s a cause that we strongly believe in. Our goal is to measure and reduce our emissions as much as we can, and purchase offsets for what we do emit.”

