Wynnchurch Capital has acquired EPS products provider Drew Foam. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Wynnchurch Capital has acquired US-based expanded polystyrene (EPS) products provider Drew Foam from Branford Castle Partners for an undisclosed sum.

Drew Foam is one of the major custom fabricators of EPS foam used in packaging and building products.

The company offers cost effective EPS solutions such as expanded polystyrene foam, EPS foam packaging, extruded polystyrene insulation and geofoam to the customers in packaging, construction and other industries.

Branford CEO John Castle said: “We are delighted with this highly successful investment for Branford and our limited partners.”

Drew Foam provides EPS foam packaging materials, which will help cushion, protect, absorb shock, insulate and maintain the required temperature of product during shipping, handling and storage.

The company offers advanced packaging solutions, including end caps, corner pads, carton footers, edge protectors, dunnage, component package, void fillers and others.

It also provides speciality packaging materials such as polyethylene, crosslink and others.

Drew Foam stated that EPS foam is one of the most recyclable and environmentally friendly packaging materials.

Based in Monticello of Arkansas, Drew Foam operates manufacturing facilities in Portland of Tennessee, Anderson of South Carolina and Cave Spring of Georgia.

Branford senior managing director Laurence Lederer said: “Our partnership with President & CEO Bill Givens has been incredible.

“Drew’s unique business model allowed it to achieve significant heights despite challenging economic times. This investment outperformed our optimistic expectations.”

Deloitte Corporate Finance acted as a financial advisor, while Akerman served as legal counsel to Drew Foam.

In September this year, Compass Diversified (CODI) company Foam Fabricators made a strategic investment in US-based Rational Packaging.