Thong Guan’s new sustainable range of stretch cling films are produced using Dow's linear low-density polyethylene

The new sustainable plastic stretch cling film. (Credit: PRNewswire / Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics)

Dow, along with plastic stretch cling film producer Thong Guan, has launched a range of bio-based polyethylene (bio-PE) solutions in the Asia Pacific region.

Thong Guan’s new sustainable range of stretch cling films, dubbed Nano Bio, are produced using Dow’s linear low-density polyethylene called ELITE 5230GC R enhanced polyethylene resins.

The commercial plastics made from renewable feedstock will allow industry providers to minimise carbon footprint and improve performance.

Dow’s bio-based resin is derived from renewable feedstock

Thong Guan is using Dow’s bio-based resin derived from renewable feedstock, which is generated from tall oil, a residue of paper production.

Dow is said to apply a mass balance approach to increase the use of renewable feedstock and support sustainable systems for producing plastic.

Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics Asia Pacific commercial vice president Bambang Candra said: “To achieve our new sustainability targets, Dow is committed to implementing and advancing technologies to manufacture products using fewer resources, thereby helping our customers to reduce their carbon footprint.”

The new bio-based stretch cling films will help brand owners to better meet the increasing demand for renewable plastics in the Asia Pacific region.

The Nano Bio range of stretch cling film is manufactured using advanced nanotechnology, downgauged with enhanced strength, flexibility, and durability, said the company.

According to Dow, the new supply chain from bio-feedstocks facilitates a significantly lower carbon footprint compared to standard fossil-derived PE resins.

Thong Guan Industries managing director Dato’ Ang Poon Chuan said: “We are committed to preserving the environment and resources for the future world. The continuous collaboration with Dow illustrates our dedication to offering renewable products and promoting sustainability.”

In June this year, Dow introduced new post-consumer recycled (PCR) resins to better meet the increasing demand for recycled plastics from the brand owners.

Dow’s packaging and specialty plastics (P&SP) business unit offer advanced technologies for end-use markets in food packaging, personal hygiene, infrastructure, consumer goods, and transportation. The P&SP unit is a major producer of polyethylene resins, functional polymers, and adhesives.