The new PCR resin enables to create a film that can deliver performance similar to the collation shrink film made with virgin resins

Dow has introduces new PCR plastic resin in Asia Pacific region. (Credit: Adrian Malec from Pixabay)

US-based chemical company Dow has introduced a newly formulated post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic resin for collation shrink film applications in the Asia Pacific region.

The company has produced the new resin, dubbed XUS 60921.01, with 40% PCR content. It helps to create a film that can deliver performance similar to the collation shrink film made with virgin resins.

Dow has produced the new resin using recycled plastics collected within China

Dow has produced the new resin using recycled plastics collected domestically within China via the company’s strategic recycling partners. The new resin is manufactured at Dow’s external manufacturing site in Nanjing.

Dow Asia Pacific commercial vice president Bambang Candra said: “This new resin is helping to make a circular economy for plastics a reality, all without compromising on the performance that brand owners and consumers require.”

The new resin, which can be used as the core layer of collation shrink applications, will allow developing film with 13% to 24% recycled content.

According to the company, the new resin offers brands and consumers with comparable performance to collation shrink film made with virgin resins to ensure products are delivered safely while minimising the plastic waste.

The new PCR resin will also help converters, brand owners and retailers achieve their sustainability goals through reducing carbon dioxide and energy footprints.

Dow also said that the new resin is part of the company’s comprehensive strategy to develop a circular economy for plastics by focusing on incorporating recycled content into product offerings.

Dow Asia Pacific commercial recycling director Suny Markose said: “Developing new end markets for plastic waste will help incentivize collection and recycling, enabling more recycled products to be developed while reducing the amount of plastics entering our environment.”

Earlier this month, Dow collaborated with DoxaPlast, a plastic fabrication company, to produce stretch films that are made using renewable resources.