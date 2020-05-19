The partnership aims to develop and donate 100,000 AAMI Level 2 isolation gowns for healthcare professionals

Dow and partners to develop and donate Level 2 medical isolation gowns (Credit: Business Wire)

US-based chemical company Dow has joined forces with multiple packaging companies to supply medical isolation gowns, which are one of most used and needed personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare professionals battling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The collaboration is intended to develop and donate 100,000 Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation (AAMI) Level 2 isolation gowns for healthcare professionals in Texas, Louisiana and Mexico.

Partners include Magna International, 3M, Cadillac Products Packaging Company, DuPont, Fitesa, Landaal Packaging Systems, Plastixx FFS Technologies, Shurtape and Volkswagen.

Dow Health & Hygiene global marketing director Michelle Boven said: “The Dow team is proud to continue developing PPE to help our frontline workers, but this effort would not have been possible without our partner companies, each of whom readily stepped up to make this project a reality.

“It’s also a testament to how quickly companies can innovate when a diverse team from different organisations across industries come together to achieve a common objective.”

Dow to donate polyethene film made with resin for the medical isolation gowns

Dow will donate polyethene film made with resin for the gown, while Fitesa provided the non-woven material that gives tear resistance. DuPont will provide design expertise for the PPPE.

Cadillac will develop extrusion coating of the film making, while 3M and Shurtape will provide tape that offers barrier performance of the gown.

Additionally, the gowns will be packed in Plastixx FFS’ developed bags and shipped in boxes donated by Landaal Packaging Systems.

The gowns, which meet ASTM and ANSI standards, are labelled to comply with FDA guidance on non-surgical apparel.

Boven added: “Many companies have shown tremendous ingenuity and speed in changing over production to meet the needs for respirators, masks, face shields, hand sanitizer and other products critical to fighting this pandemic.”

