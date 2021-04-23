Mura’s new HydroPRS recycling process will help produce feedstocks for a sustainable and circular plastics economy

Dow and Mura Technology have partnered to advance new recycling process for plastics. (Credit: H. Hach from Pixabay)

Materials science company Dow has entered into a partnership with Mura Technology to scale new advanced recycling solution for plastics.

The companies will work together to accelerate Mura’s new HydroPRS (hydrothermal plastic recycling solution) advanced recycling process to avoid plastic and carbon from entering the natural environment while producing the feedstocks for a sustainable and circular plastics economy.

Under the deal, the firm will integrate Dow’s materials science capabilities, global scale and financial resources with Mura’s technology to generate the circular feedstocks that can be transformed into recycled plastics for consumers and global brands.

HydroPRS is an advanced recycling process, which uses supercritical steam to transform plastics back into the chemicals and oils from which they were produced.

Later, the sustainable chemicals and oils will be used in new virgin-equivalent plastic products.

HydroPRS has the potential to recycle all forms of plastic, including multi-layer and flexible plastics used in packaging.

The plastics manufactured using these recycled products are expected to be suitable for use in food-contact packaging applications.

According to Dow, the world’s first facility using HydroPRS is under development in Teesside, UK.

The first 20,000 tonnes of sustainable materials from the new plant is expected to be produced in 2022.

Upon the completion of four lines, Mura can recycle up to 80,000 tonnes of plastic waste per annum.

Dow will use these materials for the development of new virgin-grade plastic that can be used in applications such as food packaging and other packaging products for recirculation into global supply chains.

Dow packaging and speciality plastics EMEA & APAC plastic circularity commercial director Carsten Larsen said: “We are delighted to offer our investment and expertise to support the development of this truly game-changing recycling process.

“We are committed to enacting real change to stop plastic going to waste and accelerate moves towards a more circular economy.”