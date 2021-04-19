The tripartite alliance forms part of Dow's plan to create a circular economy for plastics by integrating recycled content into the product offerings

The tripartite alliance forms part of Dow's plan to create a circular economy for plastics. (Credit: Tumisu from Pixabay)

Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics, Lucro Plastecycle and Indian consumer goods firm Marico have entered into a tripartite partnership under which Dow’s post-consumer recycled (PCR)-based coalition shrink films will be introduced into Marico’s line of consumer products.

The partnership will allow Dow to achieve its new sustainability target of preventing waste by collecting one million metric tonnes of plastic to be collected, reused or recycled by 2030.

In February this year, Dow signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian recycling company Lucro Plastecycle to develop and introduce polyethylene (PE) film solutions.

As part of the MoU, Dow will leverage its team of packaging experts, material scientists, recycling equipment, blown film production and testing abilities at Pack Studios Shanghai and Mumbai to help the Indian recycling firm develop recycled film for several applications.

The tripartite alliance forms part of Dow’s plan to create a circular economy for plastics by integrating recycled content into the product offerings.

Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics Asia Pacific commercial vice president Bambang Candra said: “We are pleased to welcome Marico, a leading consumer goods company in the health, beauty and wellness space, join us in partnership and leading the way in India by offering circular packaging options through Dow’s innovative resins and Lucro’s expertise as a high quality, innovative and recycled-content flexible film manufacturer.

“This partnership places all the valuable stakeholders along the road to sustainability with the aim to meet market demands for brands seeking to use more recycled content in their packaging.”

Dow’s virgin resins combined with Lucro’s PCR is in line with Dow’s plan to design products for boosting circularity and deploying recycling solutions to offer new life for used plastics.

Marico Supply Chain & IT chief operating officer Jitendra Mahajan said: “Sustainability is a long-term commitment and a way of life at Marico.

“We are constantly working towards making a difference by adopting every possible measure that will propel us further along the road to secure a sustainable future.

“Furthering our ongoing programmes towards integrating circularity principles in product packaging, this partnership with Dow is significant as it enables us to use post-consumer recycled resin that helps reduce our carbon footprint.”