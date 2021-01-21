The three-way MoU will help bolster fully recyclable packaging solution to close the loop on plastic packaging waste

Dow has signed MoU with Liby, LOVERE to boost circular plastics economy in China. (Credit: Dow)

Dow has entered into a strategic three-way memorandum of understanding (MoU) with laundry brand Liby and internet environmental tech company LOVERE to advance sustainability in packaging agenda.

The MoU, which was signed at Dow’s customer innovation centre in Shanghai, will help address plastic packaging waste and boost a circular plastics economy in China.

It has been signed to focus on three crucial targets, including eliminating plastics from the environment, increasing collective impact via partnerships and providing circular economy solutions.

The collaboration helps to advance these actions via three primary areas of focus, including designing for recyclability, collection of waste and reusing or recycling plastic waste.

As part of the MoU, Dow’s INNATE tenter frame biaxially oriented polyethylene (TF-BOPE) based and all-polyethylene (PE) packaging solution will be used for Liby’s other product lines, helping to expand the use of fully recyclable packaging applications.

In October 2020, Dow, along with laundry brand Liby, announced the introduction of first fully recyclable laundry packaging in China. Liby has selected Dow’s INNATE TF-BOPE) as its packaging for laundry pods.

The MoU will help boost Dow’s new sustainability target to collect, reuse or recycle one million metric tonnes of plastic via its direct actions and partnerships by 2030, in addition to having 100% of its packaging applications to be reusable or recyclable by 2035.

Dow packaging and speciality plastics Asia Pacific commercial vice president Bambang Candra said: “We have seen increasing commercial adoption of designing for recyclability as more companies pledge to use recyclable packaging for their products in an effort to be more environmentally sustainable and responsible.

“Brand owners like Liby are leading the industry in taking action towards closing the plastics loop but beyond that, it takes all of us – industry peers, associations, governments, non-governmental organisations, retailers and end-consumers – working together to build a circular plastics economy.”