Dow Chemical International (Dow India) has introduced a digital waste management programme, dubbed Rethink, for the recycling of plastic waste.

Claimed to be India’s first digital waste management programme, Rethink+ will enable waste generators, waste aggregators, waste processors and recyclers to digitally connect and help them avoid post-consumer plastic waste entering into landfills.

Dow India has collaborated with digital technology firm Recykal and waste management non-governmental organisation (NGO) partner Keshav Sita Memorial Foundation Trust to implement the sustainable initiative in the country.

Recykal founder Abhay Deshpande said: “We are excited to be working with Dow India, a leader in plastics technology, to provide a platform for individuals, brand owners, manufacturers, waste collectors and recyclers to collectively manage plastic waste by utilising their strengths in the recycling journey.”

As part of the programme, the participants are required to use a mobile app to list their recyclables and schedule a collection or drop off their items at designated collection centres.

The plastic waste, collected through the programme, will be streamlined to various recycling processes such as upcycling and pyrolysis.

Dow’s new initiative is said to be in line with the material science firm’s new sustainability targets to “Stop the Waste” by facilitating to collect, reuse or recycle one million metric tonnes of plastic through its direct actions and partnerships.

Rethink+ programme was first piloted in Pune, Maharashtra

Earlier this year, Rethink+ programme was piloted in Pune, a city in the Indian state of Maharashtra. The programme enabled to collect 810 metric tonnes in five months.

Dow Packaging and Specialty Plastics Asia Pacific commercial vice president Bambang Candra said: “The results of the pilot programme have been outstanding, but we are just getting started. We are thrilled to be able to extend Rethink+ to more cities in India and encourage the public to recycle more through increased awareness, education and dedicated infrastructure.”

In September this year, Dow collaborated with an integrated waste management company Luhai to increase the circularity of plastics in China.