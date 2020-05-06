Reborn, the new range of stretch films by DoxaPlast, has been integrated into the bio-based linear low-density polyethylene of Dow’s, ELITE 5230GC R Enhanced Polyethylene Resin

Dow, Doxa Plast collaborated to produce stretch films made using renewable resources. (Credit: Dow.)

US-based chemical firm Dow has collaborated with DoxaPlast, a plastic fabrication company, to produce stretch films that are made using renewable resources.

Both companies have commercialised a family of bio-based stretch films to address the demand for more sustainable solutions that use alternative renewable feedstocks.

Reborn, DoxaPlast’s new range of stretch films, has been integrated into the bio-based linear low-density polyethylene of Dow’s, ELITE 5230GC R Enhanced Polyethylene Resin that is produced from renewable feedstock.

Dow said that the renewable feedstock comes from the residues of paper production from sustainably managed forests in Finland.

Dow’s bio-based polyethylene portfolio is produced using bio-naphtha from tall oil

Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics EMEA marketing manager Carolina Gregorio said: “This joint effort is the latest example of Dow’s ambition to work with industry partners to enable a shift to a circular economy for plastics by integrating recycled content and renewable feedstocks into production processes.

“We are continuously exploring alternative feedstocks to reduce the amount of fossil fuel resources required for production.”

The firm said that the new bio-based stretch film range has been optimised for downgauging without compromising on functionality.

The new bio-based polyethylene portfolio of Dow is produced using bio-naphtha from tall oil, which is a byproduct of paper pulp production.

DoxaPlast managing director Sandra-Stina Vesterlund said: “Our vision for 2020 is to offer our customers the option to choose carbon neutral versions of all our products. Dow’s bio-based resins are a major contributor to help us achieve this because they enable us to move towards a carbon neutral stretch film.

“Our new Reborn family of sustainable solutions make it possible to reduce, reuse, recycle and redefine plastics without compromising performance and therefore meet our customer’s business and sustainability needs.”

Recently, Dow has developed a new face shield design to help the urgent need for personal protective equipment (PPE) for the healthcare professionals battling the coronavirus outbreak.