The new sustainable shipping solutions boost doTERRA’s commitment to the environment

Health and wellness company doTERRA International has unveiled new sustainable shipping solutions, as part of its sustainable strategy.

Earlier this year, doTERRA has decided to replace plastic bubble wrap and air pillows with paper solutions.

doTERRA to use shipping boxes made from sustainable forestry

The company also intends to use shipping boxes made from sustainable forestry, as well as encompass less corrugated, include more recycled materials and printed with soy-based ink.

doTERRA president and founding executive Corey Lindley said: “We are innovative in how we protect the environment through Co-Impact Sourcing, which places the good of the environment over the company’s bottom line.

“We have a responsibility to care for the resources we have been given and continue to actively investigate and act on opportunities to improve our environmental stewardship.

“These sustainable shipping improvements are yet another step in our journey of fulfilling doTERRA’s commitment to the environment.”

The company also aims to minimise the environmental impact through community development projects, global events, corporate buildings, and internal initiatives, in addition to implementing sustainability efforts directly at the supply chain source.

In 2019, doTERRA launched a product centre in Alaska, which is reducing the number of trucks, planes and fuel required to serve its regional customers.

doTERRA CEO and founding executive David Stirling said: “A key focus for doTERRA is continually assessing operations and innovating ways to be more environmentally friendly.

“Our customers will continue to see improvements in the weeks, months and years ahead.”

dōTERRA sources, tests, produces and supplies CPTG Certified Pure Therapeutic Grade essential oils and essential oil products to more than eight million wellness advocates and customers.

