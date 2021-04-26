Bamboo Hybrid Razor is a sustainable product designed to reduce plastic waste from disposable razors. It consists of bamboo for the handle, cartridge, post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials for the connector, and fully recyclable paper for product packaging

Bamboo Hybrid Razor by DORCO. (Credit: DORCO)

DORCO, a trusted razor brand with over 65 years of heritage, announced its R&D achievements related to Bamboo Hybrid Razor, which is scheduled for release later this year. Amid tightening regulations on plastic use, Bamboo Hybrid Razor was developed in response to the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector’s shift from plastics toward recyclable materials.

Bamboo Hybrid Razor is a sustainable product designed to reduce plastic waste from disposable razors. It consists of bamboo for the handle, cartridge, post-consumer recycled (PCR) materials for the connector, and fully recyclable paper for product packaging. Bamboo Hybrid Razor also has a unique detachable structure that makes it easier to reuse the handle by separating the cartridge, the connector and the handle.

Bamboo Hybrid Razor’s handle is made of 100% natural bamboo, which grows up to 30cm in one day, making it a sustainable option that can be collected without causing deforestation. Bamboo materials used for DORCO’s hybrid products are carefully selected and FSC(Forest Stewardship Council)-certified. Moreover, the bamboo handle is incredibly durable and can be used up to five months based on up to 2 weeks of use per blade*. Notably, the logo on the handle is engraved with laser to avoid the use of chemical coating and ink.

Bamboo Hybrid Razor’s connector is environmentally designed with 97% of the product from recycled material. The handle, connector, and cartridge are all detachable, making it easier to reuse the handle. Bamboo Hybrid Razor’s open-flow cartridge lets hair stubbles and foam rinse away more easily for a more hygienic shaving experience. The lubricating strips enriched with Vitamin E and Aloe Vera helps the razor glide to ensure a smooth shave. The rubber guard bar also delivers a closer and softer shave, and the cartridge with a pivoting head allows the razor to better follow the contours of the face for a clean shave.

DORCO has been conducting R&D on packaging materials and methods for sustainable shaving. Bamboo Hybrid Razor takes a step further by adopting a fully recyclable FSC-certified cardboard packaging* to dramatically reduce plastic usage. As a result, Bamboo Hybrid Razor uses 59% less plastic than DORCO’s three-blade disposable plastic razor*. Going forward, DORCO plans to roll out fully recyclable packaging across product lines. Indeed, DORCO has already been supplying all-paper-packaged products in some markets.

Meanwhile, DORCO has already halved the plastic content in the packaging by changing the design from a clamshell double blister to single blister packaging.

