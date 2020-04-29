Domtar has acquired Appvion’s coater and related equipment at West Carrollton facility in Ohio

Domtar has completed the acquisition of Appvion’s point of sale paper business. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Fibre-based products provider Domtar has completed the acquisition of the point of sale (POS) paper business from Appvion Operations for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition is comprised of the coater and related equipment situated at Appvion’s West Carrollton facility in Ohio. It also secured a licence for all corresponding intellectual property.

The acquisition helps Domtar to become a large-scale, integrated producer of POS paper

The acquisition of Appvion’s business is expected to help Domtar to become a large-scale and integrated producer of POS paper.

Appvion has divested the business to focus on the development of a range of solutions for customers in the tag, label, and entertainment markets, as well as the carbonless and speciality paper markets.

Domtar president and CEO John Williams said: “We are excited to add this business to our portfolio. This acquisition provides us access to and insight into coated specialty papers market growing globally.

“We are very pleased to have closed this transaction on time given the complexities around the COVID-19 pandemic. We are extremely proud of our employees and our newest employees for making this transition during this difficult time in our communities.”

Earlier this month, Domtar announced the temporary idling of paper capacity at two US mills to address the impact of COVID-19 related business.

The company has temporarily shut down the operations at Kingsport milk in Tennessee, as well as the A62 paper machine at its Ashdown mill in Arkansas for three months, as a result of the unforeseeable business conditions induced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Domtar is involved in the supplying of a range of fibre-based products such as communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp, and absorbent hygiene solutions.

With annual sales of around $5.2bn, the company carries out operations in more than 50 countries across the world and employs around 9,700 people.