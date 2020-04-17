The UV97BK UV-curable black ink has been developed for use with Domino’s K600i digital inkjet printer

The new UV97BK ink is migration compliant. (Credit: Domino Printing Sciences plc)

Domino Digital Printing Solutions has introduced new food packaging compliant UV-curable black ink, UV97BK.

Developed for use with Domino’s K600i high-resolution digital inkjet printer, the UV97BK ink is claimed to be migration compliant under the right conditions.

The Domino K600i printer has print widths ranging from a single print module to up to seven dual print modules and is used for printing onto labels, mail pieces, tags, tickets, forms and security products.

New ink meets Nestlé’s guidance on food packaging inks

Domino said that the new UV97BK ink has been developed in compliance with Nestlé’s guidance on food packaging inks.

Domino K-Series product manager Jim Orford said: “I am pleased to introduce UV97BK that has been developed in response to customer demand for a non-CMR black ink that can be used for non-direct food packaging applications.

“This follows on from the successful introduction of a food packaging compliant full colour ink set for use with our N610i digital label press at Labelexpo 2019.”

Fully compliant with the EuPIA exclusion policy and EuPIA Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), the non-CMR ink also meets the European Union plastic materials and articles intended to be in contact with food regulation.

Orford added: “In addition to compliance, UV97BK does not compromise on reliability or other mechanical properties, so it also provides excellent adhesion properties and abrasion resistance.

“The release of UV97BK clearly demonstrates our ability to provide customers with a reliable, robust and compliant black ink for non-direct food packaging applications across multiple sectors.”

In February 2020, Domino launched new seven colour UV95 food packaging compliant digital ink set.