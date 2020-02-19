Manufacturers must act now to adopt smart factory solutions or risk being left behind, as consumer demand for a greater variety of products, customised user experience, and sustainable product packaging continues to grow

Domino is set to demonstrate solutions for ‘Factory of the Future’ at interpack 2020 (Credit: Domino Printing Sciences plc)

Domino Printing Sciences (Domino), will appear at interpack 2020 to demonstrate smart, connected factory solutions for producing customised, on-demand, innovative products, while ensuring that customer safety, compliance, and waste reduction remain top priorities.

Visit Domino at interpack (Hall 8B, Booth C41, Messe Düsseldorf, 7th–13th May), to witness the launch of Domino’s new, next-generation, industry 4.0-ready thermal Inkjet printer, and discover a range of solutions available for manufacturers looking to embrace smart manufacturing processes.

Domino’s innovative event space will provide visitors with the opportunity to meet industry experts and explore topics such as: using automated coding solutions to reduce errors on product packaging; adopting late-stage label customisation to improve production efficiency; and partnering with Domino to meet packaging sustainability targets.

On modern production lines, handling multiple products for consumers worldwide, accuracy is crucial. Errors in product identification and coding is one of the top reasons for product recalls – which can be costly for manufacturers and harm brand reputation.

Utilising automated product coding solutions alongside code validation systems is the most effective way of ensuring that production lines are kept error-free. Domino’s coding automation software can be integrated with existing ERP and MES systems to handle product message changeover, and work in unison with external vision systems for message validation.

“Having the ability to transmit and share data between systems and software providers is essential for factories looking to maximise their efficiency. It’s important to find a partner, like Domino, that has experience in integrating systems, and working together with other companies and integrators easily and efficiently.” Adem Kulauzovic – Director of Coding Automation at Domino.

Source: Company Press Release