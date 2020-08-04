Lake Image Systems provides automated, vision-based inspection systems, for quality control and data verification

Domino has acquired vision-based inspection systems manufacturer Lake Image Systems. (Credit: Akshay93 from Pixabay)

Domino Printing Sciences has acquired automated and vision-based inspection systems provider Lake Image Systems for an undisclosed sum.

The application of intelligent inspection and validation has become crucial for global customers within both digital printing, and coding and marking applications, due to the growth of Industry 4.0 revolution.

Lake Image Systems’ product portfolio is comprised of high-tech camera and lighting applications, as well as image data management software that combine to produce advanced intelligent vision systems for quality control and data verification purposes.

Customers can integrate vision systems into existing production processes for efficient monitoring of printing, as well as to identify issues with print quality and data accuracy.

Domino CEO Robert Pulford said: “Lake Image Systems’ strength in the inspection solutions market and expertise in camera based print quality and variable data verification solutions will further expand our coding and marking hardware and software portfolio and enhance our ability to deliver high-performance, integrated coding solutions.”

Lake Image Systems provides variable code verification solutions for the correct placement of codes on the products

Lake Image Systems offers solutions for different applications, including variable code verification for ensuring the correct placement of code on the precise product.

It also offers barcode grading and classification to achieve specific industry regulations and print integrity verification to detect issues with code duplication or label misplacement, as well as overall print quality analysis, to identify no-reads, smudges, and colour deviation.

The company’s solutions are suitable for mailing and finishing, label inspection, card inspection, security print inspection, packaging inspection and RFID inspection applications.

Domino strategic business development director Ben Rock said: “Going forward Lake Image Systems will be integrated into Domino’s Strategic Business Development unit, to create scalable, fully-integrated solutions for customers looking to explore vision control alongside coding and marking and digital printing solutions.”

