Domino is supporting customers in crucial sectors to better maintain supply chains due to the increasing demand for essential products

Domino is continuously supporting customers in vital sectors during the current crisis. (Credit: Domino Printing Sciences plc)

UK-based Domino Printing Sciences announced that it is continuously supporting its customers in vital sectors during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The company is backing its customers in crucial sectors to better maintain supply chains due to the increasing demand for essential products.

Domino operations director and health and safety and manufacturing excellence global head Carl Haycock said: “We are communicating daily with our employees globally to update them on safety best practice and providing support to help those adapting to working from home or in self-isolation.”

Domino has witnessed a significant global rise in demand for its products since the beginning of the novel coronavirus outbreak

Since the beginning of the novel coronavirus outbreak, Domino has witnessed a significant global surge in demand for its printing equipment, inks, consumables, spares, and service support from manufacturers in crucial sectors such as healthcare, pharmaceutical, medical devices, and food and beverage.

Domino said that its customers in vital sectors use the company’s equipment to comply with government and industry regulations.

The company’s equipment will be used for the printing of date and batch/traceability codes on individual products, cases and pallets.

Without Domino’s equipment, the firms cannot manufacture or ship their products via supply chains to pharmacies, hospitals, supermarkets, and other retailers.

Domino CEO Robert Pulford said: “This is a hugely challenging time for us all and I am extremely proud of our teams who are working to support customers in the essential sectors which need to function well to get through this crisis.

“We will continue to put our employees’ health first and will adapt all our working practices to ensure we can both protect our teams and keep the world’s manufacturers running to provide us all with the vital supplies we need.”

In September 2019, Domino announced that it developed new digital cold foil and spot varnish applications.