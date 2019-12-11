ABB’s solution will enable Dohaco to optimise electrification and automate large board machines at the mill

Image: Dohaco’s advanced board paper production facility in Ben Tre Province, Vietnam. Photo: courtesy of ABB.

Dohaco, a Vietnam-based producer of Kraft paper, carton boxes, cardboard paper and paper pulp, has selected Swiss technology and automation provider ABB’s complete electrification and automation solution for its advanced board paper production facility in Ben Tre province.

ABB has supplied complete solution features medium voltage (MV) and low voltage (LV) motor control centres (MCCs), MV and LV motors, power transformers, sectional and single drives, distributed control system, quality control system and a dilution profiler.

The ABB’s solutions will enable the optimisation of electrification and automation of large board machines.

ABB South Asia pulp and paper industry lead Wei Ming Liew said: “The flexibility of ABB solutions and our understanding of the intricate process of expanding an existing mill placed us in an excellent position to handle this complex project.”

ABB said it is involved in the entire project, including project management, installation supervision and commissioning.

Dohaco vice general director Luong Van Thanh said: “We selected ABB as our automation and electrification supplier due to their excellent track record and expertise in automation and for the paper industry.

“This is a crucial project to Dohaco, and we appreciate ABB’s project execution and excellent service support.”

ABB’s automation system features advanced virtualisation technology

ABB said that the automation system is integrated with the latest virtualisation technology to allow it to efficiently handle future upgrades and migration.

Additionally, the system enables seamless integration into ABB Ability System 800xA for DCS, QCS and sectional drives, along with ABB’s Pulp and Paper Library for board machine applications.

In October 2019, ABB said it has added two new features to its Web Imaging System that will help paper manufactures improve the quality.

Forming part of ABB’s Ability Quality Management System integrated solution suite, the two new features – Full Sheet Formation Analysis and Real-Time Wrinkle Count – allow the paper manufacturers to deliver on-specification paper.