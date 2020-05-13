The HP Indigo 6900 and Grafotronic DCL2 systems have been installed at DLS’ Itasca facility in Illinois

Diversified Labeling Solutions has invested in HP Indigo digital press and finishing platform. (Credit: vixrealitum from Pixabay)

Diversified Labeling Solutions (DLS) has invested in HP Indigo 6900 digital press and Grafotronic DCL2 modular digital finisher to enhance its digital printing and finishing capabilities.

The company has installed the HP Indigo 6900 and Grafotronic DCL2 systems at its facility in Itasca, Illinois. The DLS facility already includes more than 25 digital and flexographic presses.

DLS CEO Jim Kersten said: “Our customers look to us to provide quality labels with fast turnaround times, and this equipment will help us continue to do that.

“The HP Indigo 6900 and Grafotronic DCL2 increase our ability to provide digital printing with superior print quality and excellent colour matching along with an array of finishing options.”

The new equipment enables DLS to advance the production of digitally printed labels and flexible packaging, including small to medium-sized print runs, variable imaging, and brand protection features.

With advanced image quality and quick production time, the HP Indigo 6900 system helps the company to expand its label and packaging offerings.

The Grafotronic DCL2 system has been developed to offer a range of label embellishment and finishing options. It will allow DLS to offer customised label options for the customers.

The HP Indigo 6900 system can be used with a range of media such as synthetic and paper substrates ranging from 0.5pt to 18pt. Its advanced liquid electrophotography technology allows delivering high-resolution printing that enhances the gloss and texture of the media.

The Grafotronic DCL2 modular digital finisher is suitable for post-press finishing and die-cutting. It enables to add capabilities such as varnishing, spot varnishing and colour, lamination, cold foil application, semi-rotary die-cutting, and slitting to digital production runs.

DLS marketing vice president James Cirigliano said: “Bringing in this new equipment allows DLS to offer its distributors new market opportunities such as cannabis labels that require strict registration and small print, to smaller runs, and flexible packaging for non-food related products.”

In March, HP unveiled new drupa portfolio for HP Indigo digital labels and packaging in a bid to enhance digital label printing capabilities.