Atmosphera Verde is a facility that recycles PET plastic, including post-consumer PET thermoforms

Direct Pack Recycling is involved in the recycling of PET Plastic (Credit: The BOTTLEBOX®)

Thermoformed plastic packaging solutions provider Direct Pack has acquired Mexico-based Atmosphera Verde to expand its PET plastic recycling capabilities.

Based in Guadalajara, Atmosphera Verde is a facility that holds the capacity to recycle 20,000 tonnes of PET plastic, including post-consumer PET thermoforms.

As a result of the acquisition, Atmosphera Verde will be renamed as Direct Pack Recycling (DPR).

The new Mexican facility will support Direct Pack in advancing its sustainability commitment, in addition to moving closer to a truly closed-loop recycling process.

DPR to focus on the creation of material required to produce BOTTLEBOX line of containers

DPR will also focus on the development of the material required to produce the firm’s BOTTLEBOX line of containers. These containers are manufactured using recycled PET bottles and thermoformed packages.

Direct Pack works with its corporate and waste management partners to recover more of its used packaging. It has in-house capacity to reprocess the collected reclaimed packaging and turn it into new thermoformed packaging.

Direct Pack president Craig Snedden said: “Everything we do at Direct Pack is fuelled by a deep commitment to sustainability and innovation with an ultimate goal of making PET plastic an infinite resource.

“Expanding our operations to include recycling is a natural fit and will allow us to be even more nimble in delivering affordable, custom packaging solutions, while also reducing waste and improving our overall impact on the environment.”

Based in Sun Valley of California, Direct Pack provides sustainable and customised thermoformed food packaging solutions to its customers. The company, which is a subsidiary of PMC Global, was established in 2006.