Digit Pack has invested in EFI Nozomi C18000 six-colour printer to expand corrugated digital printing capabilities. (Credit: Alicja_ from Pixabay)

Poland-based Digit Pack has purchased EFI Nozomi C18000 six-colour, single-pass LED inkjet printer to expand its corrugated digital printing capabilities.

Based in Poznań, Digit Pack was established in 2015 to conduct research and development (R&D) on an automated technical testing product for corrugated board. The company first presented the prototype of the device at the end of 2018.

The EFI Nozomi C18000 printer will be installed at Digit Pack’s new building in Żnin, Poland.

Digit Pack owner and president Paweł Rogalka said: “A few years ago, I noticed the growing pace of development of digital printing in the corrugated market.

“When I saw the Nozomi C18000, I could tell that it was the future because this technology is part of the implementation of Industry 4.0 and digitization in the corrugated packaging business.”

The EFI Nozomi C18000 system can print up to 246 linear feet per minute

The 1.8m wide EFI Nozomi C18000 system holds the capacity to print up to 246 linear feet per minute in addition to the capacity to offer 890×890-mm boards per hour two-up.

EFI system’s single-pass and piezo inkjet imaging system enables to offer precise and high-fidelity colour, including better reproduction on solid areas.

The EFI Nozomi C18000 printer offers a six-colour configuration, including CMYK, orange and violet, for better quality and expanded-gamut imaging with a matte, satin or glossy finishes.

Digit Pack will also install an EFI Fiery NZ-1000 digital front end (DFE) to maintain better print and colour quality. It facilitates cost-effective production on short and long runs, as well as on variable and versioned jobs.

EFI building materials and packaging vice president and general manager Evandro Matteucci said: “We are very excited to work with Digit Pack in such an exciting and growing market, but more so to show this customer the full potential of the EFI Nozomi C18000 printer.

“Digit Pack is a real innovator, and I am confident that we will help this customer build a successful future.”

