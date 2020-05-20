The donation is part of Diamond's continuing effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic by designing and manufacturing face shields for healthcare workers

Diamond Packaging’s face shields feature a dual-purpose design. (Credit: Diamond Packaging)

Diamond Packaging announced the donation of 100,000 face shields to Northwell Health, New York’s largest health care provider and private employer, with 72,000 employees across the state. The donation is part of Diamond’s continuing effort to combat the COVID-19 pandemic by designing and manufacturing face shields for healthcare workers across the country.

Diamond’s face shields will be distributed among Northwell’s 23 hospitals and 800 health care facilities. They will provide additional personal protection for Northwell’s frontline staff fighting COVID-19 at the epicenter of the pandemic.

Diamond’s hybrid paperboard and plastic protective face shields feature a dual-purpose design that minimizes the spread of, and reduces exposure to, COVID-19. They provide added protection by covering the eyes, nose, and mouth.

“I believe this collaboration between healthcare and manufacturing is truly life-changing,” said Karla Fichter, CEO and owner of Diamond Packaging. “Our face shield designs have evolved to help address the shortage of plastic material in the marketplace and the ever-growing demand for face shield protection. Diamond continually strives to think outside of the box to create innovative solutions. In that spirit we continue to refine our approach to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 threat. We are honored to be a part of the solution for the healthcare system during this time of unprecedented crisis.”

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Diamond has manufactured hundreds of thousands of face shields for healthcare workers across the country. Diamond also supports essential businesses by producing folding cartons for pharmaceutical and health care companies.

