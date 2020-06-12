By 2025, Diageo North America commits to use materials that are widely recyclable, reusable or compostable for its packaging

The Diageo North America’s blended American whiskey Seagram’s 7 Crown bottle. (Credit: Diageo)

Beer and spirits producer Diageo North America is planning to use bottles made from 100% recycled PET for its blended American whiskey, Seagram’s 7 Crown.

The move is a part of Diageo’s wider commitment to use materials that are widely recyclable, reusable or compostable and made from recycled material for its packaging by 2025.

Diageo, which is also a signatory of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s commitment to a circular economy for plastics, plans to remove all virgin PET from the full range of Seagram’s 7 Crown bottles.

Diageo said that the switch to recycled PET for its Seagram’s 7 Crown would reduce the use of virgin plastic by almost 1,000 tons annually.

Diageo North America brand director Jason Sorley said: “Great packaging is essential for our brands. Consumers expect our packs to be of the highest quality, while also being functional and sustainable.

“We are very excited to have Seagram’s 7 Crown move to 100% recycled PET, reinforcing our commitment to both innovation and minimizing its environmental footprint.”

Seagram’s 7 Crown to be made available in recycled bottles from the end of June 2020

The drinks giant is planning to launch the Seagram’s 7 Crown range in the recycled plastic bottles at US stores from the end of June 2020.

However, Diageo said some of the glass bottles for the Seagram’s 7 Crown range will remain alongside the new recycled PET bottles.

Diageo North America packaging director Ronald Holmes said: “We continue to take an innovative approach towards delivering sustainable packaging designs and are proud that this move supports our goal to increase recycled content across our brands globally to 45%.

“Using recycled materials to make packaging reduces the carbon footprint of our brands, raises awareness with consumers, and encourages the industry to follow.”

Last year, Diageo said it plans to remove plastic packaging from multipacks of its beer brands, including Guinness Harp, Rockshore and Smithwick.