The facility will feature two new can lines that can produce more than 25 million cases of ready-to-drink products

Diageo North America has announced investment to expand Plainfield facility in US. (Credit: Diageo)

Diageo North America has unveiled plans to invest $80m to expand the capacity of is Plainfield facility in Illinois, US to support the growth strategy in the ready-to-drink (RTD) category.

The company will use the investment to increase its manufacturing footprint and install two can lines at the new facility.

The expanded facility will hold the potential to manufacture more than 25 million cases of RTDs per annum, including Smirnoff seltzers and the newly introduced spirits-based RTD cocktails from Crown Royal and Ketel One Botanicals.

Covering an area of 225,000ft², the facility will feature a new 500 cans per minute (CPM) line and a 1200 CPM line. Both new lines are expected to commence commercial production by summer this year.

Upon fully operational, the new facility in Plainfield will employ around 50 full-time staff.

Diageo North America president Debra Crew said: “As the ready-to-drink category continues to grow rapidly in the United States, this expansion is very exciting as it will support our plans to meet increased consumer demand in line with emerging trends for convenient formats that are ideal for casual and at-home occasions.

“The new operation will supplement our existing ready-to-drink production across North America and strengthen our path to continue building our RTD offering.”

Diageo, a beverage alcohol company, offers brands such as Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.