Drinks branding specialist Denomination has designed packaging for new Wildspirit Bloody Merry Gin.

Available in Australia, the new Wildspirit Bloody Merry Gin has been produced using tomato, celery and botanicals.

The new packaging features Wildspirit’s founder James Dumay with his friends at a sampling party.

The complete illustration of the gin offers consumers with the brand story and the ingredients used.

Wildspirit founder James Dumay said: “We wanted to bring an irreverent energy to the spirits world and give the category a bit of a shake-up.

“Wildspirit Bloody Merry represents a completely new approach to flavour, using infusions of fresh tomato and celery alongside botanicals to create a delicious, bright spirit unlike any other on the market.”

Earlier this year, the drinks branding firm has also worked with Somersault to design the packaging for its range of sodas.

The company worked on multiple varied projects over the years ranging from major global projects to boutique limited editions.

Denomination CEO Rowena Curlewis said: It was important to capture the essence and wit of Wildspirit whilst ensuring there was enough craftsmanship to establish the brand as a premium producer. Wildspirit Bloody Merry is pushing boundaries, so the design response needed to as well.

“When the client initially approached us, he told us how he would make samples of different infusions and test them out on friends at dinner parties; this inspired the foundation story for the brand.”

