The partnership will establish a sustainable recycling programme for cannabis packaging and disposable vape pens

Delta 9 and Emterra have collaborated on sustainable recycling programme for Canadian cannabis industry. (Credit: David Cardinez from Pixabay)

Delta 9 Cannabis has collaborated with recycling company Emterra Environmental and multiple Canadian cannabis producers to establish sustainable recycling for the cannabis industry in Canada.

The partnership will work together to create a sustainable recycling programme for cannabis packaging and disposable vape pens, as well as a landfill diversion programme for vape cartridges to boost the circular economy in the Canadian cannabis industry.

Delta 9’s new programme features two components, of which the first one offers customers a convenient option to recycle cannabis packaging similar to the Blue Box Programme.

The second component, which focuses on landfill diversion, uses the currently available better technology for the recycling of disposable vape cartridges and vape pens.

The programme will cover cannabis packaging, disposable vape pens and vape cartridges from every licenced producer, irrespective of brand.

Delta 9 CEO John Arbuthnot said: “Our employees have always been committed to producing the highest quality cannabis products for our customers and we are proud to be a leader in setting the same high-quality standard for our recycling programme.

“Some of Canada’s top Licensed Producers are partnering with us on this initiative including Tweed, 7ACRES, High Park, FIGR, and Sundial.”

Under the programme, customers can place their empty cannabis containers, packaging, disposable vapes and vape cartridges in any Delta 9 retail location and deposit these materials in boxes labelled Flower – Recycling or Vapes – Landfill Diversion.

Upon completion of filling, the Flower Recycling Box will be picked up and delivered to ReVital Polymers’ plastics recycling facility in Sarnia of Ontario.

The facility will process post-consumer plastics into engineered resin products as part of the Canadian circular economy supply chain.

Emterra Group corporate strategy and business development vice president Paulina Leung said: “In Canada, we have the tools and the knowledge to make a big change in the cannabis industry when it comes to dealing with packaging and vape products.”

In April this year, Delta 9 Cannabis secured Health Canada approval to build a new cannabis processing centre.