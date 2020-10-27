The new box manufacturing facility, which will feature the latest technology, is expected to create 159 jobs in Central Delaware

The new box manufacturing facility will be equipped with the latest technology. (Credit: Alicja_ from Pixabay)

U.S. Corrugated, a corrugated packaging producer, has selected Dover, Delaware in the US as the location of preference for the construction of its $80m box manufacturing facility.

Construction on the project is planned to commence in November 2020. The new facility will be built on a 37.4-acre site at 1601 POW-MIA Parkway.

New box manufacturing facility to create 159 jobs

Expected to create 159 jobs in Central Delaware, the new 457,000ft2 ‘super plant’ will be equipped with the latest technology.

The company has submitted the proposed plan at the Council on Development Finance for approval of more than $3m in performance-based grants from the Delaware Strategic Fund.

Delaware governor John Carney said: “Manufacturing has long been part of a strong middle class, and this is another win for Delaware and for Kent County.

“This brings back to the area more of what I call the ‘new old’ jobs that for years have helped Delaware families put food on the table, pay the mortgage and send their kids to college.”

U.S. Corrugated of Delaware plans to use the previously approved $600,000 grant from the Delaware Transportation Infrastructure Investment Fund to support signalisation, enhancements to the entrance and other improvements.

Kent Economic Partnership executive director Linda Parkowski said: “Central Delaware is the perfect location for an advanced manufacturing facility such as U.S. Corrugated.

“With our strong manufacturing base and skilled workforce, we are looking forward to more manufacturers locating to the area.”

U.S. Corrugated is engaged in providing a complete portfolio of corrugated products ranging from industrial corrugated and interior packaging, to graphics and retail, to point of purchase displays and distribution.