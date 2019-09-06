The new packaging from DeLallo also features cooking instructions, cooking tips and Italian weeknight recipes

Image: New Pasta Packaging. Photo: Courtesy of George DeLallo Company/PR Newswire.

Food producer and distributor George DeLallo has introduced a packaging that educates the consumer on how their pasta is prepared and what to look for in authentic Italian pasta.

The packaging also features cooking instructions, cooking tips and Italian weeknight recipes.

Along with the new packaging, the company is also expanding its product line-up to include more authentic and regional shapes.

DeLallo marketing director Giuliana Pozzuto said: “Drawing on over 65 years of pasta-making experience, we redesigned our pasta packaging to represent the quality of our pasta and the artisan methods used in making it.”

DeLallo Pasta is crafted in southern Italy

Crafted in southern Italy, outside of Naples in an area known as the birthplace of pasta, DeLallo Pasta consists of an exclusive blend of high-quality durum wheat that is milled into coarse ground semolina. The semolina is then mixed with mountain spring water.

The pasta is extruded with bronze dies to create a rougher surface to easily absorb and capture all types of sauce.

Pasta is dried slowly at low temperatures to preserve the pasta’s colour, texture and aroma.

DeLallo’s new pasta packaging is expected to be available shortly. DeLallo Pasta is available in traditional semolina, organic, organic whole-wheat, and gluten-free varieties.

George DeLallo, a family-owned and operated Italian foods manufacturer and distributor, is based outside of Pittsburgh, in Jeannette, in the US state of Pennsylvania.

Besides speciality Italian products such as pasta, pasta sauces, olive oils, vinegars, bruschettas and peppers, DeLallo also offers the country’s largest line-up of olives and antipasti sourced globally.

