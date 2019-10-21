Spartech is a major custom manufacturer of specialised acrylics and other engineered extruded plastics

Image: Nautic Partners has acquired engineered plastics converter Spartech. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Nautic Partners, along with Spartech management, has closed the acquisition of US-based engineered plastics converter Spartech from Arsenal Capital Partners.

Based in Maryland Heights of Missouri, Spartech is a major custom manufacturer of specialised acrylics and other engineered extruded plastics that can be used in different applications and end-markets such as consumer goods, and packaging, healthcare, industrial, automotive, and aerospace and defence.

Nautic managing director Chris Pierce said: “What drew us to Spartech was the strength and depth of this management team, long-tenured and sticky customer relationships, and the company’s expertise in truly difficult to manufacture products such as cell cast acrylic, flame-retardant plastic sheet, and multilayered packaging, all of which are used in demanding, highly technical applications.”

Spartech serves markets such as consumer goods, healthcare and packaging

With a network of 14 plants, Spartech offers acrylic products, plastic sheet and rollstock, speciality film laminates and thermoformed packaging solutions to more than 1,000 customers in North America.

Spartech’s capabilities include the application of multiple plastic resin types and manufacturing processes such as cell casting, multilayer extrusion, stretching, and thermoforming.

The engineered plastics converter focuses on food and beverage packaging, healthcare packaging and refrigerated packaging solutions.

Spartech COO John Inks said: We are excited to work with the Nautic team as we enter the next phase of Spartech’s growth. Nautic shares our vision of growing this brand, investing in new products, and further enhancing our customer experience.

“We are proud of our strong customer relationships today and are confident that they will only improve as a result of this new partnership.”

