The deal will enable eCorrugated to become the UK’s largest independent, lowest cost, and sustainable corrugated manufacturer

De Jong Packaging acquires majority shareholding in eCorrugated. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay.)

Dutch corrugated packaging manufacturer De Jong Packaging Holding (DJV) has acquired a majority shareholding in eCorrugated, an independent manufacturer of high-volume corrugated packaging.

The transaction will allow eCorrugated to become the UK’s largest independent, lowest cost, and sustainable corrugated manufacturer.

eCorrugated managing director Paul Lavelle said: “I am delighted that we have come together with De Jong Packaging, their business philosophy and our shared values will ensure our common goals are achieved.

“From my first meeting with Henk De Jong the owner of De Jong Packaging and Ad Smit CEO it was clear that we would develop a trusting relationship that would be to the benefit of all our valued customers and also both parties.”

eCorrugated to continue to operate under its own name after completion of the deal

The acquisition of the eCorrugated’s majority shareholdings is expected to strengthen its business activities.

Upon completion of the deal, eCorrugated will continue to operate under its own name with a high level of independence.

De Jong Packaging CEO Ad Smit said: “We are extremely happy to have come together with a company such as eCorrugated Ltd.

“We immediately recognised their total commitment to the highest level of customer service which is aligned to the same principles of De Jong Packaging. We are looking forward to an exciting future in the UK and Irish markets.”

In 2018, De Jong Packaging Holding has announced the completion of the acquisition of Gaster Wellpappe and expands its production to Germany.

De Jong Packaging supplies corrugated packaging in the regions of The Benelux, Germany, France, and the UK from its production sites in the Netherlands and Germany.