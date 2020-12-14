Kruibeke production facility provides printing chemicals for flexographic, digital and offset printing applications in packaging and commercial markets

BluePrint Products facility acquired by Druck Chemie. (Credit: Langley Holdings plc)

Langley Holdings subsidiary DC Druck Chemie has acquired printing chemicals consumables manufacturers BluePrint Products and Hi-Tech Chemicals from Heidelberger Druckmaschinen for €20.5m.

Under the deal, DC Druck purchased Kruibeke production facility in Belgium. The facility is involved in the development and manufacturing of printing chemicals for flexographic, digital and offset printing applications in packaging and commercial markets.

As a result of the transaction, around 40 employees in the Belgian production site will be shifted to Druck Chemie.

Druck Chemie stated that along with acquired companies it will continue to supply printing chemicals consumables to Heidelberger.

Heidelberg CEO Rainer Hundsdörfer said: “With the withdrawal from the production of printing chemicals, we are making good progress with our realignment and concentration on our core activities.

“We will use the funds freed up by this to safeguard our liquidity in times of the Covid-19 pandemic and to push ahead with strategic investments in the future on the path of our digital transformation.”

In July this year, Swiss packaging business benpac holding agreed to acquire Gallus Group from Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a deal valued at around €120m ($138.6m).

Based in Ammerbuch of Germany, DC Druck Chemie is engaged in the manufacturing of printing chemicals. The company operates facilities in 10 European locations, in addition to Brazil and Mexico.

In 2012, Langley commenced operations in the printing sector with the acquisition of Manroland Sheetfed, a manufacturer of sheetfed offset printing presses for the commercial and packaging print markets.