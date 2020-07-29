Running at speeds up to 15,000 sheets an hour, the Speedmaster CD 102 is claimed to be the world’s most popular range of machines in the 70×100 cm format

Davis Direct purchases Heidelberg Speedmaster CD 102 machine. (Credit: Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG)

Davis Direct, headquartered in Montgomery, Alabama, expects to see a 30% increase in capacity after replacing two older presses with a Heidelberg Speedmaster CD 102-5+L.

Investing in New Technology Sets Davis Direct Apart

After evaluating the company’s two older presses, Davis Direct decided that investing in a new press would provide strong benefits like fast turnaround times, room for future growth, and a competitive advantage to keep up with its clients’ high demands – ultimately leading to the installation of the Speedmaster CD 102 5-color with UV capabilities. Running at speeds up to 15,000 sheets an hour, the Speedmaster CD 102 is the world’s most popular range of machines in the 70×100 cm format. Delivering up to 40 million impressions per year, the easy-to-use CD 102 offers short makeready times and an attractive price/performance ratio — maximizing the profit potential of its output.

“There are many commercial printers out there that have aging equipment,” said Emile Vaughan, President and CEO of Davis Direct. “In order for us to stay ahead of competitors, it’s crucial for us to invest in today’s technology, which is what led us to the Speedmaster CD 102. We expect that this press will give us at least 30% more capacity than our previous two presses combined.”

Davis Direct and Customers Win with UV

To support business growth, the shop also added DryStar UV to the new press, which will help Davis Direct offer more capabilities and higher quality than traditional printing. According to Vaughan, “UV is one of those rare offerings where everyone wins. The customer receives a superior product produced in a more eco-friendly manner, while we get the efficiencies of faster running speeds with instant drying.”

Davis Direct has several other pieces of equipment from Heidelberg including ten POLAR high-speed cutters and a Speedmaster SM 52 4-color with perfector. According to Vaughan, “Heidelberg has the best equipment in the world. Based on our experience with them, it just made sense to continue to purchase from Heidelberg.”

Source: Company Press Release