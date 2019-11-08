Members of the DataLase team will be on hand at the AIPIA World Congress to demonstrate and explain the numerous advantages and efficiencies the technology brings to customers

Image: DataLase will present unique customised packaging technologies at AIPIA World Congress 2019. Photo: courtesy of DataLase.

DataLase will be demonstrating its unique Photonic Printing Solutions to some of the biggest global brands at the forthcoming AIPIA World Congress.

Held at Amsterdam’s Congress Centre, in the prestigious Beurs van Berlage, the two-day Active & Intelligent Packaging Industry Association (AIPIA) event will bring together representatives from the worlds of Printed Electronics, Anti-Microbial, Nanotechnologies, Additives, Virtual and Augmented Reality and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Throughout the two-day event, on November 18 and 19, DataLase will showcase how its innovative Photonic Printing Solutions combine the benefits of traditional print methods with the flexibility of digital to enable fully customised printing at the latest point in the supply chain. Moving customisation to this stage enables the highest brand value through time sensitive marketing campaigns that deliver the highest consumer relevance.

“In Photonic Printing, a functional coating containing patented DataLase laser reactive pigment is applied as a patch, using traditional print methods, such as flexography or gravure,” explained Eric Ferguson, DataLase Photonic Printing, Sales Director. “Laser systems positioned at the latest stage of the supply chain, point of fill or point of sale, then activate this coating. The pigment changes upon exposure to the laser light, delivering an inkless, high contrast permanent print.”

“Photonic Printing Solutions from DataLase increase flexibility when using variable data, allowing customised, individual consumer-orientated campaigns and enhanced engagement opportunities,” explained Eric. “The late stage packaging customisation also enables brands to react more quickly to trends and market changes, increasing their agility and enabling them to tailor and cater to specific messages, moments or occasions in a very short timescale.

“Not only does customisation also lead to enhanced shelf appeal, but additionally the simple and effective means of communicating through packaging can be used to convey important information such as allergen advice to consumers, or to encourage positive changes in sustainability behaviour.”

Eric said that another benefit of customisation at the latest point in the supply chain was the potential for positive impact on costs through SKU rationalisation. “Photonic Printing is so accurate and efficient that only the specific required amount of packaging ever need be produced,” he explained. “This means there is less waste, significant improvement to inventory management and variability, with knock-on effects of improved forecasting accuracy and waste reduction.

“We look forward to welcoming all delegates and discussing the numerous advantages and benefits of using DataLase Photonic Printing Solutions at the AIPIA World Congress,” said Eric.

Source: Company Press Release