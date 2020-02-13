Customers will be able to access new service by scanning their two QR codes present on baby formula packs, using their smartphones

Danone launches Track & Connect service for baby formula brands. (Credit: Danone.)

French food and beverage company Danone has launched a baby formula Track & Connect service for consumers and retailers to bring transparency on the product’s farm-to-fork journey.

The new service allows Danone’s consumers and retailers to access the new data-driven, personalised after-sales support and services for the company’s baby formula brands such as Aptamil, Karicare, Laboratoire Gallia and Nutrilon.

Customers will be able to access new service by scanning their two QR codes present on baby formula packs, using their smartphones.

Danone said that one laser printed QR code is on the outer pack and the other printed behind a tamper-resistant seal inside the pack.

The codes, which can be scanned only after the purchase, allows customers to verify the quality and authenticity of the formula as well as providing after-sales support and services of the brands.

The new service is powered by blockchain, serialisation and aggregation technology

Danone’s Track & Connect service, which is powered by blockchain, serialisation and aggregation technology, allows Danone as well as its distributors and retailers to forecast consumer demand and consumer preferences.

The company has integrated the technologies with its dual-QR code packaging innovation to provide its baby formula Track & Connect service.

Danone specialised nutrition operations senior vice-president David Boulanger said: “We’re very pleased to be rolling out our baby formula Track & Connect service to consumers and retailers in 2020.

“Thanks to this innovation in packaging and data management, we’ll be able to offer one of the most comprehensive traceability services in the baby formula industry and connect more closely to our consumers and retailers to offer them after-sales services they value.”

Initially, Danone is launching its baby formula Track & Connect service in China for its baby formula brands Aptamil and Nutrilon.

Furthermore, the company is planning to launch the service in France for its Laboratoire Gallia brand, and in Germany, Australia and New Zealand for its Aptamil and Karicare brands later this year.

