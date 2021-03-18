The new pre-measured tab format has been designed to easily and conveniently prepare formula milk

Danone has introduced Aptamil formula milk in tablet format in UK. (Credit: Meiji Co., Ltd)

Food and beverage company Danone has introduced its Aptamil branded formula milk in a pre-measured tab format in the UK.

The company has worked with Japanese food manufacturer Meiji to produce the new tablet format for Aptamil.

Designed to prepare formula milk easily, the new pre-measured tab format is expected to be launched across Europe next year.

Danone specialised nutrition UK and Ireland general manager Gustavo Hildenbrand said: “Breast milk is the gold standard when it comes to feeding babies. But if parents feel they need to move on from breast milk, they tell us they’re looking for ways to make a formula milk feed simpler and more convenient.”

With one tab equal to one standard scoop of powdered formula, the new formula milk tabs are designed to dissolve easily.

Danone is offering the new pre-measured tab format in packs of 24 sachets with each sachet containing five tabs.

Via a manufacturing partnership with Meiji, the formula milk in a pre-measured tab format is produced at Danone’s formula milk production facility in Wexford, Ireland.

The exclusive memorandum of understanding (MOU) between both firms is said to cover the production of a new format by combining Danone’s formula milk recipes with Meiji’s patented tab production technology.

Meiji Food Europe managing director Shun Yoshioka said: “We’re very pleased to have reached this milestone in our collaboration with Danone.

“Through our manufacturing partnership with Danone, we’re introducing a convenient, innovative format in formula milks-based on Meiji’s tabletting know-how –for the first time in the UK & Europe.”

In February last year, Danone introduced a baby formula Track & Connect service for consumers and retailers to bring transparency on the product’s farm-to-fork journey.