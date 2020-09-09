PSI will produce bio-based, home compostable packaging film leveraging material provided by Danimer Scientific

The new packaging films will comprise Danimer Scientific’s PHA. (Credit: ds_30 from Pixabay)

Biodegradable materials manufacturer Danimer Scientific and Plastic Suppliers (PSI) have teamed up to develop bio-based, home compostable films.

Under the new partnership, PSI will produce packaging films leveraging material provided by Danimer Scientific.

The packaging films will include Danimer Scientific’s biopolymer, Nodax polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), which is made from sustainable materials such as canola oil.

The University of Georgia (UGA) researchers and the UGA New Materials Institute have tested and proved PHA to be petrochemical plastics’ eco-friendly substitute.

Danimer Scientific CEO Stephen Croskrey said: “We have developed a strong working relationship with PSI over the last decade creating bio-based packaging materials, and we are excited to expand our partnership by introducing one of the industry’s most promising sustainable materials to their products.

“PHA has already proven to be a reliable eco-friendly alternative for consumer-packaged goods, and this expansion into flexible packaging will help further reduce the environmental impacts of plastic waste.”

New compostable films will include home, soil and marine compostable options

The new PHA-containing films will include options such as home, soil and marine compostable.

Danimer said that the new compostable films can be applied to various sectors including food, beverage, grocery retailer, quick service restaurant, stadium foodservice, as well as other consumer packaged goods and industrial segments.

Earlier this year, Danimer Scientific partnered with custom plastic bag manufacturer Columbia Packaging Group (CPG) to develop home compostable produce bags for the flexible packaging market.

As per the new partnership, Danimer will provide CPG with a home compostable film resin that will be converted into made-to-order bags.