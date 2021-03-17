Danimer Scientific and Mars Wrigley will engage in the development of advanced home compostable packaging to reduce the impact on the environment

Danimer Scientific and Mars Wrigley have collaborated to develop home compostable packaging. (Credit: Danimer Scientific)

Biodegradable materials developer Danimer Scientific has collaborated with treats and snacks maker Mars Wrigley to develop biodegradable packaging from natural ingredients.

Under the two-year partnership, the companies will engage in the development of advanced home compostable packaging to reduce the impact on the environment.

By working with consumers and supply-chain partners, Mars Wrigley will leverage its global portfolio of treats and snacks to allow consumers to compost at home.

As part of the process, Mars Wrigley will initially introduce its SKITTLES treats in the US.

Mars Wrigley global sustainability vice president Alastair Child said: “The impact of plastic on nature is one of the major sustainability challenges of our generation. There are no simple solutions and transformational innovation is necessary, we have to think and act differently.”

Nodax polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), Danimer’s advanced packaging, is manufactured via natural fermentation processes using plant oils such as soy and canola and biodegrades in both soil and marine environments.

Mars will continue to explore chances to scale this advanced sustainable packaging technology across its portfolio of brands and categories.

Danimer Scientific, along with Mars Wrigley, intends to launch Nodax PHA into flexible and rigid packaging, which breaks down in both industrial composting facilities and backyard compost units.

Nodax PHA, which serves as an alternative to traditional petrochemical plastic, has been certified as biodegradable in soil and marine environments.

The joint development agreement will support Mars Wrigley’s comprehensive strategy to revolutionise its packaging portfolio to boost the circular economy and advance progress against its commitment of 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025.

The biodegradable materials developer also stated that the collaboration will help produce new biodegradable packaging, including smaller and single packs, for various Mars Wrigley brands.

Danimer Scientific CEO Stephen Croskrey said: “PHA provides a versatile platform for manufacturing material that is renewably sourced and leaves a minimal impact on the environment upon disposal. We look forward to working with Mars Wrigley in fighting the global crisis of plastic waste.”