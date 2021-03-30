The investment will help Danimer Scientific to quadruple its workforce in Decatur County

Danimer’s renewable and sustainable biopolymers are suitable for use in single-use and other plastic products. (Credit: Adrian Malec from Pixabay)

Biodegradable materials producer Danimer Scientific has unveiled plans to invest $700m to expand its Bainbridge manufacturing operations in Georgia, US.

The investment will also help the company to quadruple its workforce in Decatur County.

Recently, Danimer Scientific has collaborated with treats and snacks maker Mars Wrigley for the development of biodegradable packaging from natural ingredients.

Mars Wrigley will initially use the new sustainable packaging for SKITTLES brand.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said: “I want to thank Danimer for this planned investment in Bainbridge that will create hundreds of solid manufacturing jobs for the hardworking people of southwest Georgia.”

Danimer Scientific, based in Bainbridge for more than 10 years, currently employs over 100 people in southwest Georgia.

The company offers renewable and sustainable biopolymers, which are suitable for use in single-use and other plastic products.

Its biodegradable and compostable materials are used by customers in different industries such as food packaging, bottling, and other traditional packaging sectors.

Danimer Scientific stated that its biopolymers are used in various applications, including additives, aqueous coatings, fibres, filaments, films, hot-melt adhesives and injection-moulded articles.

The company is planning to build an additional 2,000,000ft² facility near its 25-acre campus, which is situated at 140 Industrial Boulevard in Bainbridge.

Danimer Scientific CEO Stephen Croskrey said: “With access to the state’s robust logistics infrastructure and top-notch talent coming from local universities, we are in a strong position to make our vision of replacing traditional plastic with 100% renewable and biodegradable alternatives a reality.

“We could not be more pleased with the growing commitments to sustainable solutions by multinational companies, which has allowed us to double the planned size of this new facility.”