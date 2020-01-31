Under the new partnership, Danimer will provide CPG with a home compostable film resin that will be converted into made-to-order bags

Danimer Scientific has entered into a partnership with Columbia Packaging Group (CPG) to develop home compostable produce bags. Credit: Danimer Scientific.

US-based biodegradable material manufacturer Danimer Scientific has entered into a partnership with Columbia Packaging Group (CPG) to develop home compostable produce bags for the flexible packaging market.

CPG is a converter of biopolymer and polyethylene bags, films, and roll stock.

The bags will be used for packaging purposes in several sectors such as agriculture, bakery and medical.

The film resin to include proprietary biopolymer of Danimer

The film resin will feature Danimer’s proprietary biopolymer, Nodax polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) that will help CPG to create bags that can be biodegraded in home compost units and industrial composting facilities.

In 2018, the University of Georgia (UGA) researchers and the UGA New Materials Institute have confirmed Nodax PHA as an environment-friendly option to petrochemical plastics.

Danimer Scientific CEO Stephen Croskrey said: “CPG will be among the first companies to receive resins made with PHA from our newly opened manufacturing plant in Kentucky.

“Our new plant is the world’s first commercial production facility for PHA, and we could not ask for a better partner to integrate this biodegradable material to produce bags.

“Demand for plastic alternatives that have a minimal impact on the environment is continuing to rise, and PHA is a sustainable material that consumers can rely on to transport their favourite fruits and vegetables.”

The newly developed bags will complement CPG’s Lindamar Industries’ compostable bags that are made of 100% renewable starch and biodegradable polymers.

CPG president and CEO William Preston said: “Danimer Scientific is a true innovator in this market and CPG is fortunate to be in partnership with such an industry-leading company.

“The CPG-Danimer partnership is a critical component of CPG’s product strategy and sustainability initiatives, driven to create a cleaner and more environmentally responsible packaging industry.

“We sought out to engage with a company that wanted to lead eco-initiatives from the front line – and a partner that offered the best product in the market in terms of quality and ecological life story. We found that in Danimer.”

In November 2019, Danimer Scientific partnered with food packaging firm Genpak to develop a new line of biodegradable food containers.

Danimer Scientific claims to hold 125 patents in approximately 20 countries for a range of manufacturing processes and biopolymer formulations.