Clover Sonoma is transitioning its half-gallon organic milk to Evergreen’s PlantCarton paper packaging

Clover Sonoma Organic Milk in Evergreen Packaging’s RenewablePlus Carton. (Credit: PRNewsfoto/ Evergreen Packaging)

Dairy company Clover Sonoma has partnered with Evergreen Packaging, a plant-based packaging solutions provider, to use the latter’s PlantCarton package with RenewablePlus paperboard for its organic milk products.

The partnership has allowed Clover Sonoma to move its half-gallon organic milk to Evergreen’s fully renewable plant-based milk carton.

Clover Sonoma sales and marketing vice-president Kristel Corson said: ”As a company, we continuously look for innovative approaches to reaching sustainability goals, and packaging is an important part of that.

“We are the first dairy to switch to Evergreen Packaging’s fully renewable plant-based milk carton, and we chose the RenewablePlus cartons because they support responsible forest management, while utilising less plastic, encouraging recycling, and decreasing the use of fossil fuels.”

Evergreen’s carton features plant-based paperboard technology

The Evergreen’s cartons feature plant-based paperboard technology and a renewable coating which is made from polyethylene plastic created from sugarcane.

The cartons are made with around 97% renewable material including paper made from trees grown in forests. This makes the cartons recyclable, the firm said.

Evergreen Packaging North American packaging sales vice-president DeWitt Clark said: ”The technology utilised in this carton creates a PlantCarton package that provides all the freshness protection and operational efficiency associated with other PlantCarton packages, but gives our customers more of what they want in terms of renewability.”

Evergreen noted that the PlantCarton packaging made with RenewablePlus paperboard offers reliable performance in the printing and during the conversion and form-fill-seal processes.

Last year, almondmilk brand New Barn Organics selected Evergreen’s PlantCarton paper packaging to replace its plastic packaging for almond milk products.

Evergreen Packaging launched the PlantCarton brand in 2018 to promote sustainable packaging.