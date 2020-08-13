CST intends to use J&J’s advanced technology to manufacture paper products at the facilities in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore

J&J Green Paper has licenced paper product formula to Hong Kong’s CST Green Resource. (Credit: ulotkidruk from Pixabay)

Hong Kong-based CST Green Resource (CST) has secured licence from US paper products technology company J&J Green Paper for its sustainable paper product formula.

CST intends to use J&J’s advanced technology for the manufacturing of paper products at the facilities in Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

The technology will help CST to produce paper products for the eventual distribution across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region.

The CST licencing deal is anticipated to help replace 50,000 tonnes of polyethylene during the first year

The CST licencing deal is expected to help replace 50,000 tonnes of polyethylene during the first year and is anticipated to reach 300,000 tonnes by the third year.

J&J’s advanced compound is said to be organic, biodegradable, compostable and completely recyclable, helping to reduce the negative impact on the environment.

The CST deal is the first step in J&J’s global expansion strategy to make its advanced technology available to companies across the world.

J&J is currently negotiating with multiple companies in different parts of the world to licence its technology for paper and paper packaging applications. The company expects to reveal additional deals in the coming months.

J&J Green Paper president Raul Sanchez-Elia said: “We have created unique, environmentally friendly pellets that produce water resistant coatings for paper and paper packaging without the use of toxic oil-based products. Companies and consumers no longer have to sacrifice quality to promote the environment.”

