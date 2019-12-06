CSafe Global seeks to enhance support and service levels for CSafe active containers

Image: CSafe’s launches new service centre in Memphis in the US. Photo: courtesy of CSafe Global.

CSafe Global has opened a new service centre at the Memphis International Airport (MEM) in Tennessee, US to meet the increasing demand for CSafe active containers.

The launch of the new centre comes as the firm seeks to enhance support and service levels for the growing demand from life-science customers and partners transporting temperature-sensitive healthcare products from the Mid-South region of the US for its CSafe containers.

The MEM station provides services for the company’s innovative CSafe RKN and CSafe RAP active container systems.

CSafe Global global operations vice-president Tom Weir said: “Continuing CSafe’s passion and commitment to best serve our customers, the new MEM service center is among an expanding roster of worldwide facilities dedicated to providing high quality technical support and effortless customer interaction to meet the ever-increasing demand for our active containers.

“We are certainly proud of the new site and our ability – to keep temperatures precisely where they need to be – for shipments of life-saving pharmaceutical products.”

New centre to provide calibration services and technical support for active containers

The firm said it has deployed multiple technical professionals at the facility to provide maintenance, calibration services, and technical support for the large fleet of active systems.

Once the CSafe RKN and CSafe RAP systems reach CSafe service centres, the containers are put through a Preventative Maintenance Rebuild (PMR) programme to certify optimal operational performance, thus ensuring their quality and condition.

Recently, CSafe has launched new AcuTemp Plus Series of temperature-controlled packaging solutions, expanding its passive packaging portfolio.

The AcuTemp Plus Series of solutions has been designed to meet the requirements of commercial pharmaceuticals, clinical trials, and emerging cell and gene therapies.

CSafe said that the AcuTemp Plus Series of packaging solutions are provided with advanced ThermoCor vacuum insulated panels (VIP) for precise end-to-end control of internal payload temperatures.

The solution is supported by the fully managed and end-to-end service infrastructure leveraging the company’s retest and reuse REPAQ programme.