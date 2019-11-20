The Shanghai location is one of many service centers, across the globe to ensure the level of quality and system performance.

Image: CSafe Global opens new service center at Shanghai Pudong International Airport. Photo: courtesy of CSafe.

CSafe Global is pleased to announce the opening of a new service center in Shanghai. This facility allows CSafe to extend their best-in-class support and service levels to customers transporting temperature-sensitive life-enhancing products in CSafe’s active containers to and from Shanghai and surrounding areas of China.

CSafe has expanded its cold chain service offerings in China by opening a new service center at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG), serving a higher volume of inbound and outbound traffic of the innovative CSafe RAP and CSafe RKN active temperature-controlled containers. The Shanghai location is just one of numerous service centers, across the globe, that CSafe has established to ensure the highest level of quality and system performance is provided with their active container fleet, on every lease.

“As the industry’s innovation leader in active temperature-controlled air cargo containers, demand for our market-leading CSafe RKN and CSafe RAP containers continues to grow, and we are certainly proud to meet that increasing demand with greater support out of Shanghai,” said Tom Weir, VP of Global Operations at CSafe Global. “With greater support comes greater impact in protecting life-enhancing products while they are transported to those who need them most.”

CSafe’s best-in-class service centers are responsible for performing all three levels of service required as part of CSafe’s unique Preventative Maintenance Rebuild (PMR) program. The PMR program sets the industry expectation bar high for active container performance and operational consistency. Ensuring that CSafe RAP and CSafe RKN containers are thoroughly inspected after every use, that they pass an annual validation with flying colors, and that they complete an extensive component-level series of checks every three years for part replacement, goes a long way in imparting peace of mind to customers shipping vital pharmaceuticals to patients around the world within CSafe’s range of active containers.

Source: Company Press Release