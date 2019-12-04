The AcuTemp Plus Series of temperature-controlled packaging solutions are available in multiple size configurations and temperature profiles

Image: CSafe Global has introduced AcuTemp Plus Series of temperature-controlled packaging. Photo: courtesy of moritz320 from Pixabay.

CSafe Global has expanded its passive packaging portfolio with the introduction of new AcuTemp Plus Series of temperature-controlled packaging solutions.

The company has developed the AcuTemp Plus Series of solutions to meet the requirements of commercial pharmaceuticals, clinical trials, and emerging cell and gene therapies.

The AcuTemp Plus Series will help enhance system efficiency required for packaging solutions to protect shipments of novel cell and gene therapies

The company said that its AcuTemp Plus Series will help customers to improve temperature performance, solution quality, and system durability required for packaging solutions to protect shipments of novel cell and gene therapies.

The AcuTemp Plus Series of packaging solutions are provided with advanced ThermoCor vacuum insulated panels (VIP) for precise end-to-end control of internal payload temperatures.

The company is providing the new series in multiple size configurations and temperature profiles, in addition to different integrated track and trace options to better meet specific customer requirements.

Also, the AcuTemp Plus Series is supported by the fully managed and end-to-end service infrastructure leveraging the company’s retest and reuse REPAQ programme.

CSafe Global CEO Patrick Schafer said: “We are proud to expand our cold chain packaging offerings for the Cell and Gene Therapy market, and have focused and invested significantly in R&D to develop best-in-class solutions to meet the demanding product requirements for this emerging class of medication.

“Test results of the new AcuTemp Plus Series have been very impressive with temperature performances outlasting other market available solutions by a large margin.”

In November 2017, CSafe Global secured approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for its new RAP ULD container.

The new CSafe RAP temperature-controlled container will support life-science companies with air cargo transportation of life-enhancing or life-saving products.

CSafe Global provides both active and passive cold chain packaging solutions for the pharmaceutical and life science companies across the globe.