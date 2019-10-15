Clean Label Project benchmarks the findings and the products that perform in the top 33% of the category are eligible for the Clean Label Project Purity Award

Image: CRYSTAL has secured Clean Label Project Purity Award for entire line of deodorants. Photo: courtesy of PRNewswire / CRYSTAL.

CRYSTAL Deodorant is proud to announce that it is the first and only natural deodorant brand to receive the prestigious Clean Label Project Purity Award for every product in the company’s line.

Clean Label Project, based in Broomfield Colorado, is a nonprofit organization focused on bringing truth and transparency to consumer product labeling.

Most consumers don’t know what is really in their products, which is why Clean Label Project has made it their mission to test everyday products and educate the public so they can make more informed choices on cleaner options every time they shop. Clean Label Project uses their Consumer Chain of Custody Sampling and Testing methodology.

They simulate the consumer shopping experience by going to local, national and online retailers and purchasing America’s best-selling products the same way consumers would. The only difference is that Clean Label Project takes these products to accredited analytical chemistry laboratories for testing.

The scope of testing includes heavy metals (arsenic, cadmium, lead, and mercury), pesticide residues (including glyphosate), plasticizers (including BPA, BPS, and phthalates), and label claim substantiation. Clean Label Project benchmarks the findings and the products that perform in the top 33% of the category are eligible for the Clean Label Project Purity Award.

“The definition of safety and purity is evolving in the minds of consumers. Meeting minimum federal safety requirements is no longer enough. Consumers are increasingly concerned about what they purchase for themselves and provide for their families. CRYSTAL is going above and beyond to set the pace in the deodorant category when it comes to ingredient sourcing and ingredient quality to align with consumer expectations. Their corporate commitment shows in the test results,” said Jackie Bowen, Executive Director for Clean Label Project.

CRYSTAL, the creator of the original mineral salt deodorant, has been leading the natural deodorant industry for 35 years, formulating its deodorants with clean ingredients that are always free of aluminum, parabens, silicones, phthalates, and artificial fragrances and colors.

“The Clean Label Purity Award lets shoppers know that when it comes to deodorants, we not only comply with, but surpass the strictest parameters for contaminants, chemicals and other unnecessary toxic additives. This seal shows that our deodorants have received the highest rating for product purity,” said Catie Wiggy, Vice President of Product Development and Marketing, CRYSTAL Deodorant.

CRYSTAL will be promoting this coveted award by adding the Clean Label Project Purity Award seal on all of its packaging in 2020. The Clean Label Purity Award is already garnering increased attention, brand recognition, and a true differentiation to other mainstream natural deodorant brands.

Source: Company Press Release