Crown Beverage Packaging North America’s easy-to-access facility serves as one-stop-shop for its customers

Image: Crown has opened new graphics studio for beverage brands in US. Photo: courtesy of Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Beverage Packaging North America has opened a new graphics studio, which will serve as the primary design centre for the company’s customers in the US.

Located in Ambler of Pennsylvania, the new 14,000ft² facility has been developed to optimise package design and speed time to market for beverage brands.

The new graphics studio features advanced technologies, which will help reduce product development timelines and facilitate mockups in real-time.

Crown’s new studio will also allow customers to have hands-on involvement alongside on-site experts to develop produce finished packages, which create brand differentiation on the shelf.

The new graphics studio offers a comprehensive suite of services ranging from consultation and colour and ink recommendations to separation and preview of the finished product.

The facility’s in-house staff has expertise in can design, colour, pre-press, and layout, and they will help in integrating creative imagery with the unique billboard presentation for beverage cans and minimise potential production issues.

Crown has also included Can Academy in the studio to educate customers on the can-making process and how graphic design falls into that production cycle.

Customers can get a clear view of Crown’s innovations, as various design samples and applications are available on-site.

Advanced technologies in the studio will enable to rapidly turn design concepts into reality. Its modern pilot line holds the capacity to produce a sample package on-site, confirm that colours and separations are precise, as well as enable to review and revise designs on-the-spot.

Crown is providing on-site INX representatives to deliver ink expertise and guidance, while quality digital proofing line will help create quick mockups without the full process of conventional piloting, previewing designs on demand and boosting the transition to commercial production.

In addition, the studio holds the capacity to handle production of printing plates for all US and Canadian plants, including standard computer-to-plate (CTP) plates and high-quality printing (HQP)/direct laser engraving (DLE) plates.

Crown Graphics director Paul Fennessy said: “Today, brands are recognizing that in many cases, the can serves as the customer’s first experience with a product.

“The size, look, feel—and of course, the graphics—create a first and lasting impression in the mind of consumers. When designed with these factors in mind, cans are able to foster a valuable connection and build brand preference.”

In April this year, Crown Holdings, the parent firm of Crown Beverage Packaging North America, launched new round-to-square shaped tin for the luxury market.